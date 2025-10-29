Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 29

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage:

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-3) are heavy underdogs (+12) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (2-1) at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at Ball Arena. The contest airs on Denver Nuggets. The over/under is 236.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -12 236.5 -521 +400

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (87.1%)

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Nuggets won 38 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.

As 12-point underdogs or more, the Pelicans went 6-10-1 against the spread last season.

A total of 49 Nuggets games last season went over the point total.

In 82 Pelicans games last season, 45 of them hit the over.

Denver covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games last season. Denver covered 18 times in 41 games at home, and it covered 20 times in 41 games on the road.

New Orleans performed better against the spread at home (21-18-2) than away (12-29-0) last year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic posted 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 10.2 assists last season.

Jamal Murray collected 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists. He drained 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Christian Braun's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 5.2 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He made 58% of his shots from the field (eighth in NBA) and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Jonas Valanciunas put up 10.4 points, 7.7 boards and 2 assists. He sank 55% of his shots from the field.

Cameron Johnson's numbers last season were 18.8 points, 4.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He sank 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Pelicans Leaders

Jordan Poole averaged 20.5 points, 3 boards and 4.5 assists last year, shooting 43.3% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with 3.5 made treys per game (fourth in NBA).

Trey Murphy III put up 21.2 points last season, plus 3.5 assists and 5.1 boards.

Yves Missi put up 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson collected 24.6 points, 7.2 boards and 5.3 assists.

Jose Alvarado's stats last season were 10.3 points, 2.4 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.