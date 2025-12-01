Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: KFAA, ALT, and KTVD

The Denver Nuggets (14-5) are heavily favored (by 11 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (6-15) on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -11 234.5 -559 +420

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (74.2%)

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 12-7-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Mavericks' 21 games this season, they have nine wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 21 chances this season.

The Mavericks have gone over the point total 38.1% of the time this season (eight of 21 games with a set point total).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in nine games at home, and it has covered seven times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Nuggets have hit the over on the total in six of nine home games (66.7%), compared to six of 10 road games (60%).

Against the spread, Dallas has had better results on the road (4-4-0) than at home (5-8-0).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 38.5% of the time at home (five of 13), and 37.5% of the time away (three of eight).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 28.9 points, 12.4 boards and 10.9 assists, shooting 63.7% from the field (eighth in league) and 45.3% from downtown (10th in NBA), with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 24 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Peyton Watson is averaging 10.1 points, 4.8 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 11.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 6.6 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 25.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 trey.

Per game, P.J. Washington gets the Mavericks 16 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 5.2 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

The Mavericks are receiving 12.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Christie.

Brandon Williams averages 11.1 points, 2.6 boards and 4.1 assists. He is sinking 38% of his shots from the field.

