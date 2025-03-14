Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and ALT

The Los Angeles Lakers (40-24) visit the Denver Nuggets (42-24) after losing three straight road games. The Nuggets are heavy favorites by 14 points in the matchup, which starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, March 14, 2025. The point total is set at 231.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -14 231.5 -820 +570

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (73.2%)

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 32-33-1 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers have played 64 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 38 times out of 64 chances this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 30 of 64 opportunities (46.9%).

Denver has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 32 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 34 opportunities in road games.

The Nuggets have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 20 of 32 home matchups (62.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 18 of 34 games (52.9%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .656 (21-11-0). Away, it is .438 (14-16-2).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (43.8%, 14 of 32) compared to away (50%, 16 of 32).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29 points, 12.9 boards and 10.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.3 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.9 points, 5 boards and 6 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Austin Reaves is averaging 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Lakers.

Luka Doncic's numbers on the season are 27.4 points, 8.4 boards and 7.7 assists per contest. He is making 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples.

Dalton Knecht averages 9.2 points, 3 boards and 0.9 assists. He is making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Per game, Dorian Finney-Smith provides the Lakers 8.2 points, 4 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Lakers receive 6.4 points per game from Jaxson Hayes, plus 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

