Nuggets vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 20

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ABC

The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers square off to tip off the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ABC at 8:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 227.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6.5 -112 -108 227 -110 -110 -270 +220

Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 38 times this season (38-42-2).

The Lakers are 38-43-1 against the spread this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 47 of 82 opportunities (57.3%).

Denver has a better record against the spread at home (21-18-2) than it does on the road (17-24-0).

The Nuggets have gone over the total in 19 of 41 home games (46.3%), compared to 16 of 41 road games (39%).

This season, Los Angeles is 20-22-0 at home against the spread (.476 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-21-1 ATS (.450).

In 2023-24 a lower percentage of the Lakers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 21 of 42) compared to on the road (65%, 26 of 40).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 26.4 points, 12.4 boards and 9 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the field (10th in NBA) and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.7 points, 7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 21.2 points, 4.1 boards and 6.5 assists.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis averages 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also draining 55.6% of his shots from the floor.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 7.3 boards and 8.3 assists per contest. He is draining 54% of his shots from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Lakers receive 18 points per game from D'Angelo Russell, plus 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He is making 48.6% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 10.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He is draining 39.2% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

