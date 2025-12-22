Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 22

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, December 22, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT, and KTVD

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (20-7) are 14.5-point favorites against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (10-17) Monday, December 22, 2025 at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, ALT, and KTVD. The matchup has an over/under set at 246.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -14.5 246.5 -1000 +660

Nuggets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (85.1%)

Nuggets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 16-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 16-11-0 against the spread this year.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 18 times this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 27 opportunities (66.7%).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 13 games at home, and it has covered nine times in 14 games on the road.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total more consistently when playing at home, hitting the over in nine of 13 home matchups (69.2%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 14 games (64.3%).

Against the spread, Utah has performed better at home (12-4-0) than away (4-7-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (75%, 12 of 16) than on the road (54.5%, six of 11).

Nuggets Leaders

Jokic is averaging 29.4 points, 10.7 assists and 12.1 rebounds.

Jamal Murray averages 24.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 45.5% from downtown (ninth in NBA), with 3.3 made treys per contest (eighth in league).

Peyton Watson averages 10.5 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 50.3% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 12 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 24 points, 4 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Markkanen provides the Jazz 27.8 points, 7 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 9.4 boards and 4 assists per contest. He is making 46.7% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz receive 9.7 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

The Jazz get 10.5 points per game from Ace Bailey, plus 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.