Nuggets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 1

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and FDSSE

The Atlanta Hawks (18-15) are 6-point underdogs as they try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (18-13) on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 247.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -6 247 -240 +198

Nuggets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (76.1%)

Nuggets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 13 times over 31 games with a set spread.

The Hawks have played 33 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 21 times out of 33 chances this season.

Hawks games this year have hit the over 66.7% of the time (22 out of 33 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and seven times in 17 road games.

At home, the Nuggets eclipse the over/under 64.3% of the time (nine of 14 games). They hit the over more often in road games, eclipsing the total in 70.6% of games (12 of 17).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (7-10-0). Away, it is .500 (8-8-0).

Hawks games have finished above the over/under 76.5% of the time at home (13 of 17), and 56.2% of the time on the road (nine of 16).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 31 points, 12.9 boards and 9.5 assists per contest, shooting 56.3% from the field and 48.9% from beyond the arc (second in league), with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 18.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Jamal Murray is averaging 19.8 points, 4.2 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 boards and 6.5 assists.

Christian Braun is averaging 14.1 points, 2 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Trae Young provides the Hawks 22 points, 3.6 boards and 12.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Johnson provides the Hawks 19.9 points, 10.2 boards and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Hawks are getting 13 points, 5.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Clint Capela's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 58% of his shots from the floor (eighth in league).

Per game, De'Andre Hunter gives the Hawks 20.6 points, 4.1 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

