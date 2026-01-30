Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 30

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, January 30, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (22-24) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (32-16) on Friday, January 30, 2026 at Ball Arena as 6-point favorites. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on ALT and FDSSC. The matchup has a point total of 209.5.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -6 209.5 -225 +188

Nuggets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (59.3%)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 23-23-0 against the spread this season.

In the Nuggets' 48 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This season, Clippers games have hit the over 24 times out of 48 chances.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over on 29 of 48 set point totals (60.4%).

Los Angeles owns the same winning percentage against the spread at home (.500) as it does in away games.

The Clippers have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (50%) than games on the road (54.2%).

Against the spread, Denver has had better results on the road (17-9-0) than at home (11-11-0).

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over 13 of 22 times at home (59.1%), and 16 of 26 on the road (61.5%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 4.8 boards.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 6.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

John Collins is averaging 13.3 points, 0.8 assists and 4.8 boards.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Nuggets Leaders

Per game, Jamal Murray gives the Nuggets 25.9 points, 4.3 boards and 7.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Nuggets are receiving 14.5 points, 5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Peyton Watson.

The Nuggets get 14 points per game from Tim Hardaway Jr., plus 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Bruce Brown averages 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the floor.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 9 points, 5.2 boards and 1.3 assists. He is making 57.5% of his shots from the field.

