Nuggets vs. Cavaliers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for March 31

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: NBA TV, ALT, and BSOH

The Cleveland Cavaliers (45-29) are 5-point underdogs as they attempt to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Denver Nuggets (51-23) on Sunday, March 31, 2024 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSOH. The matchup's over/under is set at 216.

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5 -108 -112 216 -110 -110 -198 +166

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (62.9%)

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 33 times this season (33-39-2).

The Cavaliers are 36-36-2 against the spread this year.

Nuggets games have gone over the total 30 times this season.

Cavaliers games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 74 opportunities (47.3%).

Against the spread, Denver has performed better at home, covering 18 times in 37 home games, and 15 times in 37 road games.

When playing at home, the Nuggets exceed the over/under 43.2% of the time (16 of 37 games). They've hit the over in 37.8% of games on the road (14 of 37 contests).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Cleveland has a lower winning percentage at home (.474, 18-19-1 record) than on the road (.500, 18-17-1).

Cavaliers games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (21 times out of 38) than on the road (14 of 36) this season.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists, shooting 57.9% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 7 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 assists and 4.1 boards.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the field.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9.8 points, 2.4 boards and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cavaliers Leaders

Jarrett Allen averages 16.3 points, 10.7 boards and 2.7 assists. He is also draining 63.1% of his shots from the floor (third in NBA).

The Cavaliers are receiving 27.1 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists per game from Donovan Mitchell.

Caris LeVert averages 13.6 points, 4 boards and 5.3 assists. He is sinking 40.7% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Cavaliers receive 12.4 points per game from Max Strus, plus 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Darius Garland averages 18.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per game.

