Nuggets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ALT, KTVD, and CHSN

The Denver Nuggets (45-27) are favored by 4 points against the Chicago Bulls (31-40) on Monday, March 24, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on ALT, KTVD, and CHSN. The point total in the matchup is set at 238.5.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -4 238.5 -172 +144

Nuggets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (69.8%)

Nuggets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 34-37-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 71 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

This season, 43 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 71 chances.

Bulls games this season have hit the over 52.1% of the time (37 out of 71 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Denver has played worse when playing at home, covering 16 times in 34 home games, and 18 times in 38 road games.

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (64.7%) than away games (55.3%).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results on the road (19-15-2) than at home (17-17-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Bulls' games have finished above the over/under at home (51.4%, 18 of 35) than on the road (52.8%, 19 of 36).

Nuggets Leaders

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.2 points, 2.1 assists and 7 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.2 points, 5 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Christian Braun is averaging 15 points, 5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Aaron Gordon's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 4.9 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 52.8% from the floor and 45.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.6 points, 10.1 boards and 3.4 assists for the Bulls.

Per game, Josh Giddey provides the Bulls 14 points, 7.7 boards and 6.9 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 20 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 treys.

