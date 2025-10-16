Notre Dame vs USC Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus the USC Trojans is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Notre Dame vs USC Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-334) | USC: (+270)

Notre Dame: (-334) | USC: (+270) Spread: Notre Dame: -9.5 (-110) | USC: +9.5 (-110)

Notre Dame: -9.5 (-110) | USC: +9.5 (-110) Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs USC Betting Trends

Against the spread, Notre Dame is 3-3-0 this year.

As at least a 9.5-point favorite, Notre Dame has two wins ATS (2-1).

This season, four of Notre Dame's six games have hit the over.

Against the spread, USC is 3-3-0 this year.

USC has seen four of its six games hit the over.

Notre Dame vs USC Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (77.8%)

Notre Dame vs USC Point Spread

Notre Dame is favored by 9.5 points over USC. Notre Dame is -110 to cover the spread, with USC being -110.

Notre Dame vs USC Over/Under

A total of 61.5 points has been set for the Notre Dame-USC matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Notre Dame vs USC Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for USC-Notre Dame, USC is the underdog at +270, and Notre Dame is -334.

Notre Dame vs. USC Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 40.0 14 20.8 46 56.2 6 USC 45.5 3 21.3 49 59.3 6

Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Notre Dame vs. USC analysis on FanDuel Research.