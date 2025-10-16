FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Notre Dame vs USC Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Notre Dame vs USC Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish versus the USC Trojans is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Notre Dame vs USC Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-334) | USC: (+270)
  • Spread: Notre Dame: -9.5 (-110) | USC: +9.5 (-110)
  • Total: 61.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs USC Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Notre Dame is 3-3-0 this year.
  • As at least a 9.5-point favorite, Notre Dame has two wins ATS (2-1).
  • This season, four of Notre Dame's six games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, USC is 3-3-0 this year.
  • USC has seen four of its six games hit the over.

Notre Dame vs USC Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (77.8%)

Notre Dame vs USC Point Spread

Notre Dame is favored by 9.5 points over USC. Notre Dame is -110 to cover the spread, with USC being -110.

Notre Dame vs USC Over/Under

A total of 61.5 points has been set for the Notre Dame-USC matchup on Oct. 18, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Notre Dame vs USC Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for USC-Notre Dame, USC is the underdog at +270, and Notre Dame is -334.

Notre Dame vs. USC Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Notre Dame40.01420.84656.26
USC45.5321.34959.36

Notre Dame vs. USC Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: NBC
  • Location: South Bend, Indiana
  • Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Notre Dame vs. USC analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup