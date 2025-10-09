FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Notre Dame vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the NC State Wolfpack.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Notre Dame vs NC State Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-2222) | NC State: (+1100)
  • Spread: Notre Dame: -22.5 (-110) | NC State: +22.5 (-110)
  • Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs NC State Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame has won twice against the spread this year.
  • Notre Dame is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 22.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • This year, four of Notre Dame's five games have gone over the point total.
  • NC State has three wins in six contests against the spread this year.
  • This season, four of NC State's six games have hit the over.

Notre Dame vs NC State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (89.2%)

Notre Dame vs NC State Point Spread

NC State is listed as an underdog by 22.5 points (-110 odds), and Notre Dame, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Notre Dame vs NC State Over/Under

The over/under for Notre Dame-NC State on Oct. 11 is 60.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Notre Dame vs NC State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Notre Dame-NC State, Notre Dame is the favorite at -2222, and NC State is +1100.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Notre Dame40.81923.66155.75
NC State33.82025.010057.56

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock
  • Location: South Bend, Indiana
  • Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

