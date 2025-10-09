Notre Dame vs NC State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are among the college football squads in action on Saturday, versus the NC State Wolfpack.

Notre Dame vs NC State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-2222) | NC State: (+1100)

Notre Dame: (-2222) | NC State: (+1100) Spread: Notre Dame: -22.5 (-110) | NC State: +22.5 (-110)

Notre Dame: -22.5 (-110) | NC State: +22.5 (-110) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs NC State Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won twice against the spread this year.

Notre Dame is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 22.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This year, four of Notre Dame's five games have gone over the point total.

NC State has three wins in six contests against the spread this year.

This season, four of NC State's six games have hit the over.

Notre Dame vs NC State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (89.2%)

Notre Dame vs NC State Point Spread

NC State is listed as an underdog by 22.5 points (-110 odds), and Notre Dame, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Notre Dame vs NC State Over/Under

The over/under for Notre Dame-NC State on Oct. 11 is 60.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Notre Dame vs NC State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Notre Dame-NC State, Notre Dame is the favorite at -2222, and NC State is +1100.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 40.8 19 23.6 61 55.7 5 NC State 33.8 20 25.0 100 57.5 6

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

