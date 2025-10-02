Notre Dame vs Boise State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are up against the Boise State Broncos.
Notre Dame vs Boise State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-1205) | Boise State: (+750)
- Spread: Notre Dame: -20.5 (-110) | Boise State: +20.5 (-110)
- Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Notre Dame vs Boise State Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has won twice against the spread this season.
- Notre Dame has covered every time (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- All four of Notre Dame's games have gone over the point total this season.
- Boise State has covered the spread three times in four games.
- This year, three of Boise State's four games have hit the over.
Notre Dame vs Boise State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Irish win (77.3%)
Notre Dame vs Boise State Point Spread
Boise State is listed as an underdog by 20.5 points (-110 odds), and Notre Dame, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
Notre Dame vs Boise State Over/Under
An over/under of 62.5 has been set for Notre Dame-Boise State on Oct. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Notre Dame vs Boise State Moneyline
The Notre Dame vs Boise State moneyline has Notre Dame as a -1205 favorite, while Boise State is a +750 underdog.
Notre Dame vs. Boise State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Notre Dame
|44.0
|23
|27.8
|78
|54.0
|4
|Boise State
|38.5
|37
|24.8
|58
|58.3
|4
Notre Dame vs. Boise State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
- Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium
