Notre Dame vs Boise State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are up against the Boise State Broncos.

Notre Dame vs Boise State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-1205) | Boise State: (+750)

Notre Dame: (-1205) | Boise State: (+750) Spread: Notre Dame: -20.5 (-110) | Boise State: +20.5 (-110)

Notre Dame: -20.5 (-110) | Boise State: +20.5 (-110) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Notre Dame vs Boise State Betting Trends

Notre Dame has won twice against the spread this season.

Notre Dame has covered every time (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this season.

All four of Notre Dame's games have gone over the point total this season.

Boise State has covered the spread three times in four games.

This year, three of Boise State's four games have hit the over.

Notre Dame vs Boise State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (77.3%)

Notre Dame vs Boise State Point Spread

Boise State is listed as an underdog by 20.5 points (-110 odds), and Notre Dame, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Notre Dame vs Boise State Over/Under

An over/under of 62.5 has been set for Notre Dame-Boise State on Oct. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Notre Dame vs Boise State Moneyline

The Notre Dame vs Boise State moneyline has Notre Dame as a -1205 favorite, while Boise State is a +750 underdog.

Notre Dame vs. Boise State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Notre Dame 44.0 23 27.8 78 54.0 4 Boise State 38.5 37 24.8 58 58.3 4

Notre Dame vs. Boise State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Stadium: Notre Dame Stadium

