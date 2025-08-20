2025 Northwestern Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When looking at the Northwestern Wildcats' upcoming 2025 schedule, a matchup against Oregon on Sept. 13 stands out as potentially the most challenging of the campaign. As for the remainder of the Wildcats' upcoming college football schedule, check it out below.

Northwestern 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Tulane Aug. 30 - Green Wave (-6.5) 46.5 2 Western Illinois Sept. 5 - - - 3 Oregon Sept. 13 - - - 5 UCLA Sept. 27 - - - 6 Louisiana-Monroe Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Penn State Oct. 11 - - - 8 Purdue Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Northwestern 2025 Schedule Insights

Northwestern is facing the 35th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total from last year).

The Wildcats will face the sixth-toughest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' projected win total this year (85).

Northwestern is playing the 20th-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).

The Wildcats will face eight teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

Northwestern has eight games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2024. That schedule includes four teams that had nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last year.

Northwestern Betting Insights (2024)

Northwestern put together a 4-8-0 ATS record last year.

A total of eight of the Wildcats' games last season hit the over.

Northwestern won two of the three games it was favored on the moneyline last season (66.7%).

Check out more analysis about Northwestern on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Northwestern Wildcats on FanDuel today!