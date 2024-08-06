2024 Northwestern Football Odds and Schedule
In 2024, the Northwestern Wildcats have produced a record of 1-0. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.
Northwestern 2024 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|Miami (OH)
|August 31
|W 13-6
|Wildcats (-3)
|40.5
|2
|Duke
|September 6
|-
|Wildcats (-3)
|39.5
|3
|Eastern Illinois
|September 14
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ Washington
|September 21
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Indiana
|October 5
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Maryland
|October 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Wisconsin
|October 19
|-
|-
|-
Northwestern Last Game
The Wildcats took home a win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks 13-6 in their most recent outing. Michael Wright had 178 yards on 18-of-30 passing (60.0%) for the Wildcats in that matchup against the RedHawks, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added nine carries for 65 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the running game, Cam Porter totaled 63 rushing yards on 13 carries (4.8 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Bryce Kirtz had 91 yards on six catches (15.2 per reception) in that game.
Northwestern Betting Insights
- Northwestern has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
