2024 Northwestern Football Odds and Schedule

In 2024, the Northwestern Wildcats have produced a record of 1-0. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Northwestern 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Miami (OH) August 31 W 13-6 Wildcats (-3) 40.5 2 Duke September 6 - Wildcats (-3) 39.5 3 Eastern Illinois September 14 - - - 4 @ Washington September 21 - - - 6 Indiana October 5 - - - 7 @ Maryland October 11 - - - 8 Wisconsin October 19 - - - View Full Table

Northwestern Last Game

The Wildcats took home a win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks 13-6 in their most recent outing. Michael Wright had 178 yards on 18-of-30 passing (60.0%) for the Wildcats in that matchup against the RedHawks, with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added nine carries for 65 yards and one rushing touchdown with his legs. In the running game, Cam Porter totaled 63 rushing yards on 13 carries (4.8 yards per carry). In the receiving game, Bryce Kirtz had 91 yards on six catches (15.2 per reception) in that game.

Northwestern Betting Insights

Northwestern has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

