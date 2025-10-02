Northwestern vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
The Northwestern Wildcats will face the UL Monroe Warhawks in college football action on Saturday.
The Northwestern Wildcats will face the UL Monroe Warhawks in college football action on Saturday.
Northwestern vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Northwestern: (-481) | UL Monroe: (+380)
- Spread: Northwestern: -11.5 (-115) | UL Monroe: +11.5 (-105)
- Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Northwestern vs UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Northwestern has won twice against the spread this season.
- Northwestern has covered every time (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- None of Northwestern's four games has hit the over in 2025.
- UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this year.
- UL Monroe is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this season.
- UL Monroe has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.
Northwestern vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (67.4%)
Northwestern vs UL Monroe Point Spread
UL Monroe is listed as an underdog by 11.5 points (-105 odds), and Northwestern, the favorite, is -115 to cover.
Northwestern vs UL Monroe Over/Under
An over/under of 40.5 has been set for Northwestern-UL Monroe on Oct. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Northwestern vs UL Monroe Moneyline
UL Monroe is a +380 underdog on the moneyline, while Northwestern is a -481 favorite.
Northwestern vs. UL Monroe Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Northwestern
|19.0
|123
|19.5
|35
|47.3
|4
|UL Monroe
|22.0
|111
|28.5
|83
|50.0
|4
Northwestern vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- Stadium: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
