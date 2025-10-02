Northwestern vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The Northwestern Wildcats will face the UL Monroe Warhawks in college football action on Saturday.

Northwestern vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northwestern: (-481) | UL Monroe: (+380)

Northwestern: (-481) | UL Monroe: (+380) Spread: Northwestern: -11.5 (-115) | UL Monroe: +11.5 (-105)

Northwestern: -11.5 (-115) | UL Monroe: +11.5 (-105) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Northwestern vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

Northwestern has won twice against the spread this season.

Northwestern has covered every time (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this year.

None of Northwestern's four games has hit the over in 2025.

UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this year.

UL Monroe is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs this season.

UL Monroe has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

Northwestern vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wildcats win (67.4%)

Northwestern vs UL Monroe Point Spread

UL Monroe is listed as an underdog by 11.5 points (-105 odds), and Northwestern, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Northwestern vs UL Monroe Over/Under

An over/under of 40.5 has been set for Northwestern-UL Monroe on Oct. 4, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Northwestern vs UL Monroe Moneyline

UL Monroe is a +380 underdog on the moneyline, while Northwestern is a -481 favorite.

Northwestern vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northwestern 19.0 123 19.5 35 47.3 4 UL Monroe 22.0 111 28.5 83 50.0 4

Northwestern vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Stadium: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

