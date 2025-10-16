Northwestern vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Northwestern Wildcats are playing the Purdue Boilermakers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Northwestern vs Purdue Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Northwestern: (-166) | Purdue: (+138)
- Spread: Northwestern: -3.5 (-105) | Purdue: +3.5 (-115)
- Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Northwestern vs Purdue Betting Trends
- Northwestern has beaten the spread four times in six games.
- Northwestern has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point or bigger favorite this year.
- Northwestern has had one game (of six) hit the over this year.
- Purdue's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.
- Purdue has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Two Purdue games (of six) have gone over the point total this season.
Northwestern vs Purdue Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wildcats win (69.5%)
Northwestern vs Purdue Point Spread
Northwestern is favored by 3.5 points versus Purdue. Northwestern is -105 to cover the spread, while Purdue is -115.
Northwestern vs Purdue Over/Under
The over/under for Northwestern-Purdue on Oct. 18 is 46.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.
Northwestern vs Purdue Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Purdue-Northwestern, Purdue is the underdog at +138, and Northwestern is -166.
Northwestern vs. Purdue Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Northwestern
|23.3
|100
|17.7
|25
|46.5
|6
|Purdue
|26.5
|84
|29.3
|100
|52.5
|6
Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Evanston, Illinois
- Stadium: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Northwestern vs. Purdue analysis on FanDuel Research.