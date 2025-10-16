Northwestern vs Purdue Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Northwestern Wildcats are playing the Purdue Boilermakers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Northwestern vs Purdue Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Northwestern: (-166) | Purdue: (+138)

Northwestern: (-166) | Purdue: (+138) Spread: Northwestern: -3.5 (-105) | Purdue: +3.5 (-115)

Northwestern: -3.5 (-105) | Purdue: +3.5 (-115) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Northwestern vs Purdue Betting Trends

Northwestern has beaten the spread four times in six games.

Northwestern has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point or bigger favorite this year.

Northwestern has had one game (of six) hit the over this year.

Purdue's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.

Purdue has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two Purdue games (of six) have gone over the point total this season.

Northwestern vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (69.5%)

Northwestern vs Purdue Point Spread

Northwestern is favored by 3.5 points versus Purdue. Northwestern is -105 to cover the spread, while Purdue is -115.

Northwestern vs Purdue Over/Under

The over/under for Northwestern-Purdue on Oct. 18 is 46.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Northwestern vs Purdue Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Purdue-Northwestern, Purdue is the underdog at +138, and Northwestern is -166.

Northwestern vs. Purdue Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northwestern 23.3 100 17.7 25 46.5 6 Purdue 26.5 84 29.3 100 52.5 6

Northwestern vs. Purdue Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Stadium: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Northwestern vs. Purdue analysis on FanDuel Research.