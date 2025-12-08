Northwestern vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for GameAbove Sports Bowl 2025

The college football schedule on Friday includes the Northwestern Wildcats facing the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Northwestern vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northwestern: (-629) | Central Michigan: (+450)

Northwestern: (-629) | Central Michigan: (+450) Spread: Northwestern: -13.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +13.5 (-110)

Northwestern: -13.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +13.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Northwestern vs Central Michigan Betting Trends

Northwestern has seven wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Northwestern has covered every time (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, five of Northwestern's 12 games have go over the point total.

Central Michigan is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Central Michigan has one win ATS (1-2) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this year.

There have been seven Central Michigan games (out of 12) that hit the over this year.

Northwestern vs Central Michigan Point Spread

Central Michigan is an underdog by 13.5 points against Northwestern. Central Michigan is -110 to cover the spread, and Northwestern is -110.

Northwestern vs Central Michigan Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the Northwestern-Central Michigan matchup on Dec. 26, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Northwestern vs Central Michigan Moneyline

The Northwestern vs Central Michigan moneyline has Northwestern as a -629 favorite, while Central Michigan is a +450 underdog.

Northwestern vs. Central Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northwestern 22.5 104 20.9 34 46.0 12 Central Michigan 23.8 96 22.7 49 46.9 12

Northwestern vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Stadium: Ford Field

