Northern Illinois vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Ball State Cardinals.
Northern Illinois vs Ball State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-205) | Ball State: (+172)
- Spread: Northern Illinois: -5.5 (-110) | Ball State: +5.5 (-110)
- Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Northern Illinois vs Ball State Betting Trends
- Northern Illinois has posted one win against the spread this season.
- Northern Illinois has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Two of Northern Illinois' seven games have gone over the point total.
- Ball State has five wins in seven contests against the spread this season.
- As 5.5-point underdogs or more, Ball State is 3-2 against the spread.
- Ball State has played seven games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.
Northern Illinois vs Ball State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Huskies win (69.4%)
Northern Illinois vs Ball State Point Spread
Northern Illinois is favored by 5.5 points against Ball State. Northern Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, while Ball State is -110.
Northern Illinois vs Ball State Over/Under
Northern Illinois versus Ball State on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.
Northern Illinois vs Ball State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Northern Illinois-Ball State, Northern Illinois is the favorite at -205, and Ball State is +172.
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Northern Illinois
|12.3
|135
|24.3
|69
|44.6
|7
|Ball State
|17.7
|126
|31.0
|115
|48.8
|7
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: DeKalb, Illinois
- Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
