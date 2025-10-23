Northern Illinois vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Ball State Cardinals.

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Northern Illinois: (-205) | Ball State: (+172)

Northern Illinois: (-205) | Ball State: (+172) Spread: Northern Illinois: -5.5 (-110) | Ball State: +5.5 (-110)

Northern Illinois: -5.5 (-110) | Ball State: +5.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has posted one win against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Northern Illinois' seven games have gone over the point total.

Ball State has five wins in seven contests against the spread this season.

As 5.5-point underdogs or more, Ball State is 3-2 against the spread.

Ball State has played seven games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Huskies win (69.4%)

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Point Spread

Northern Illinois is favored by 5.5 points against Ball State. Northern Illinois is -110 to cover the spread, while Ball State is -110.

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Over/Under

Northern Illinois versus Ball State on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 41.5 points, with the over -105 and the under -115.

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Northern Illinois-Ball State, Northern Illinois is the favorite at -205, and Ball State is +172.

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Northern Illinois 12.3 135 24.3 69 44.6 7 Ball State 17.7 126 31.0 115 48.8 7

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Stadium: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

