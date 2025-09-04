North Texas vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the North Texas Mean Green facing the Western Michigan Broncos.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

North Texas vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: North Texas: (-350) | Western Michigan: (+275)

North Texas: (-350) | Western Michigan: (+275) Spread: North Texas: -10.5 (-102) | Western Michigan: +10.5 (-120)

North Texas: -10.5 (-102) | Western Michigan: +10.5 (-120) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Texas vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

North Texas hasn won once against the spread this season.

North Texas is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Western Michigan hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Western Michigan is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point underdog or more this season.

None of Western Michigan's one games has gone over the point total in 2025.

North Texas vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mean Green win (67.6%)

North Texas vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Western Michigan is the underdog by 10.5 points against North Texas. Western Michigan is -102 to cover the spread, and North Texas is -120.

North Texas vs Western Michigan Over/Under

An over/under of 58.5 has been set for North Texas-Western Michigan on Sept. 6, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

North Texas vs Western Michigan Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for North Texas-Western Michigan, North Texas is the favorite at -350, and Western Michigan is +275.

North Texas vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

The average implied total for the Mean Green last season was 37.9 points, 2.9 more points than their implied total of 35 points in Saturday's game.

The average implied point total last season for the Broncos (34.1) is 10.1 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (24).

North Texas vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Stadium: Waldo Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth North Texas vs. Western Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.