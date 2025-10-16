North Texas vs UTSA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

The North Texas Mean Green are among the college football squads busy on Saturday, up against the UTSA Roadrunners.

North Texas vs UTSA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-178) | UTSA: (+146)

North Texas: (-178) | UTSA: (+146) Spread: North Texas: -3.5 (-115) | UTSA: +3.5 (-105)

North Texas: -3.5 (-115) | UTSA: +3.5 (-105) Total: 67.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Texas vs UTSA Betting Trends

North Texas has four wins in six games against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 3.5-point or better favorites, North Texas is 3-1.

Out of six North Texas games so far this year, four have hit the over.

UTSA's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-3-0.

UTSA has covered every time (1-0) as a 3.5-point or greater underdog this year.

UTSA has seen four of its six games go over the point total.

North Texas vs UTSA Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mean Green win (58.4%)

North Texas vs UTSA Point Spread

North Texas is favored by 3.5 points versus UTSA. North Texas is -115 to cover the spread, while UTSA is -105.

North Texas vs UTSA Over/Under

The over/under for the North Texas versus UTSA game on Oct. 18 has been set at 67.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

North Texas vs UTSA Moneyline

UTSA is the underdog, +146 on the moneyline, while North Texas is a -178 favorite.

North Texas vs. UTSA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 43.3 6 27.2 86 59.8 6 UTSA 34.5 41 26.8 81 58.0 6

North Texas vs. UTSA Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Stadium: DATCU Stadium

