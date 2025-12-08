North Texas vs San Diego State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for New Mexico Bowl 2025

On Saturday in college football, the North Texas Mean Green are playing the San Diego State Aztecs.

North Texas vs San Diego State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-210) | San Diego State: (+172)

North Texas: (-210) | San Diego State: (+172) Spread: North Texas: -5.5 (-110) | San Diego State: +5.5 (-110)

North Texas: -5.5 (-110) | San Diego State: +5.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Texas vs San Diego State Betting Trends

North Texas has beaten the spread 10 times in 13 games.

As 5.5-point favorites or more, North Texas is 8-1 against the spread.

North Texas has played 13 games this season, and nine of them have gone over the total.

San Diego State has nine wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

San Diego State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, three of San Diego State's 12 games have hit the over.

North Texas vs San Diego State Point Spread

San Diego State is an underdog by 5.5 points against North Texas. San Diego State is -110 to cover the spread, and North Texas is -110.

North Texas vs San Diego State Over/Under

North Texas versus San Diego State, on Dec. 27, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

North Texas vs San Diego State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for North Texas-San Diego State, North Texas is the favorite at -210, and San Diego State is +172.

North Texas vs. San Diego State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 44.8 1 24.9 81 62.2 13 San Diego State 24.7 89 12.6 5 45.3 12

North Texas vs. San Diego State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Game time: 5:45 p.m. ET

5:45 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Stadium: University Stadium (NM)

