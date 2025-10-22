North Texas vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the North Texas Mean Green and the Charlotte 49ers.

North Texas vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

North Texas: (-4000) | Charlotte: (+1500) Spread: North Texas: -27.5 (-102) | Charlotte: +27.5 (-120)

North Texas: -27.5 (-102) | Charlotte: +27.5 (-120) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

North Texas vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Against the spread, North Texas is 5-2-0 this year.

North Texas has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.

North Texas has played seven games this year, and five of them have hit the over.

Charlotte has won twice against the spread this season.

Charlotte is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs this season.

There have been four Charlotte games (out of seven) that hit the over this year.

North Texas vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mean Green win (92.5%)

North Texas vs Charlotte Point Spread

North Texas is favored by 27.5 points over Charlotte. North Texas is -102 to cover the spread, with Charlotte being -120.

North Texas vs Charlotte Over/Under

North Texas versus Charlotte, on Oct. 24, has an over/under of 60.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

North Texas vs Charlotte Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for North Texas vs. Charlotte reveal North Texas as the favorite (-4000) and Charlotte as the underdog (+1500).

North Texas vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 45.0 1 25.7 84 60.5 7 Charlotte 17.1 127 34.9 124 50.9 7

North Texas vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

