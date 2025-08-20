FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 North Texas Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 North Texas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 30, the North Texas Mean Green's 2025 campaign opens with a contest versus Lamar, an FCS opponent. The rest of the Mean Green's college football schedule can be seen in the piece below.

North Texas 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1LamarAug. 30---
2@ Western MichiganSept. 6---
3Washington StateSept. 13---
4@ ArmySept. 20---
5South AlabamaSept. 27---
7South FloridaOct. 10---
8UTSAOct. 18---

North Texas 2025 Schedule Insights

  • North Texas will have the 101st-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (73).
  • The Mean Green will have seven games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.
  • In 2025, North Texas will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

North Texas Betting Insights (2024)

  • North Texas covered four times in 13 games with a spread last season.
  • A total of seven of the Mean Green's games last season went over the point total.
  • North Texas won five of the six games it was favored on the moneyline last season (83.3%).

