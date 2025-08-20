2025 North Texas Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 30, the North Texas Mean Green's 2025 campaign opens with a contest versus Lamar, an FCS opponent. The rest of the Mean Green's college football schedule can be seen in the piece below.

North Texas 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Lamar Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Western Michigan Sept. 6 - - - 3 Washington State Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Army Sept. 20 - - - 5 South Alabama Sept. 27 - - - 7 South Florida Oct. 10 - - - 8 UTSA Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

North Texas 2025 Schedule Insights

North Texas will have the 101st-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (73).

The Mean Green will have seven games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

In 2025, North Texas will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing two squads that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

North Texas Betting Insights (2024)

North Texas covered four times in 13 games with a spread last season.

A total of seven of the Mean Green's games last season went over the point total.

North Texas won five of the six games it was favored on the moneyline last season (83.3%).

