North Carolina vs South Carolina Upstate College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-1) hope to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-5) on December 13, 2025.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Arena: Dean E. Smith Center

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (96%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for North Carolina (-27.5) versus South Carolina Upstate on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 146.5 points for this game.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this year.

The Tar Heels did a better job covering the spread at home (7-8-0) last season than they did in road games (4-8-0).

The Spartans have been better against the spread on the road (4-1-0) than at home (3-1-0) this year.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Tar Heels have played as a favorite of -33333 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

South Carolina Upstate has won 20% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-4).

The Spartans have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +4000 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Carolina has a 99.7% chance of pulling out a win.

North Carolina vs. South Carolina Upstate Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, North Carolina was 29th in the nation on offense (80.7 points scored per game) and 261st defensively (74.7 points allowed).

North Carolina collected 33.2 rebounds per game and gave up 31.2 boards last season, ranking 105th and 182nd, respectively, in college basketball.

With 14.7 assists per game last year, North Carolina was 93rd in college basketball.

North Carolina was 120th in the country in turnovers per game (10.5) and 288th in turnovers forced (10.2) last year.

South Carolina Upstate was ranked 143rd in college basketball offensively last year with 74.8 points per game, while defensively it was -2-worst (83.5 points allowed per game).

South Carolina Upstate, who ranked 282nd in college basketball with 30.3 rebounds per game, allowed 34.8 rebounds per contest, which was 14th-worst in college basketball.

South Carolina Upstate dished out 13.2 assists per game, which ranked them 209th in the country.

While South Carolina Upstate ranked in the bottom 25 in the nation in turnovers per game with 13.8 (12th-worst), it ranked 100th in college basketball with 12.1 forced turnovers per game.

