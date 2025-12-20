North Carolina vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

The North Carolina Tar Heels (10-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2) on December 20, 2025 at State Farm Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Saturday, December 20, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

North Carolina vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (65.5%)

North Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite over Ohio State on Saturday and the total has been set at 154.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the contest.

North Carolina vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Ohio State is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

In home games last season, the Tar Heels sported a better record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (4-8-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Buckeyes had a better winning percentage at home (.588, 10-7-0 record) than on the road (.364, 4-7-0).

North Carolina vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite eight times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Tar Heels have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -205 or better.

Ohio State has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Buckeyes have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +168 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina has a 67.2% chance of walking away with the win.

North Carolina vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, North Carolina was the 29th-ranked squad in college basketball (80.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 261st (74.7 points conceded per game).

North Carolina collected 33.2 rebounds per game and gave up 31.2 boards last year, ranking 105th and 182nd, respectively, in college basketball.

With 14.7 assists per game last year, North Carolina was 93rd in the country.

With 10.5 turnovers committed per game and 10.2 turnovers forced last season, North Carolina was 120th and 288th in college basketball, respectively.

Ohio State put up 78.8 points per game (58th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 73.5 points per contest (225th-ranked).

Ohio State ranked 287th in college basketball with 30.2 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 147th with 30.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Ohio State ranked 214th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.1 per game.

Ohio State was 98th in the nation with 10.3 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 176th with 11.3 forced turnovers per game.

