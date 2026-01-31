North Carolina vs Georgia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-10, 2-6 ACC) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (16-4, 4-3 ACC) on January 31, 2026.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: ACC Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina win (71.3%)

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has compiled a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has covered 10 times in 21 games with a spread this year.

North Carolina (7-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10.5 points or more this season (58.3%) than Georgia Tech (4-0) does as a 10.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Tar Heels have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in five opportunities in away games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Yellow Jackets have a lower winning percentage at home (.357, 5-9-0 record) than on the road (1.000, 5-0-0).

North Carolina has won twice against the spread in conference games this year.

Against the spread in ACC games, Georgia Tech is 5-3-0 this year.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those games.

The Tar Heels have not lost in 11 games this year when favored by -610 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia Tech has won one of the 10 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (10%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +440 or longer, the Yellow Jackets have a record of 1-3 (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies North Carolina has a 85.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina has a +250 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.5 points per game. It is putting up 82.6 points per game to rank 66th in college basketball and is giving up 70.1 per outing to rank 85th in college basketball.

North Carolina's leading scorer, Caleb Wilson, is 32nd in the nation averaging 20 points per game.

Georgia Tech is outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +28 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.5 points per game (231st in college basketball) and allows 73.1 per outing (169th in college basketball).

Kowacie Reeves' 15.9 points per game leads Georgia Tech and ranks 230th in college basketball.

The Tar Heels average 36.7 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Wilson's 10.1 rebounds per game lead the Tar Heels and rank 14th in college basketball play.

The Yellow Jackets win the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. They are grabbing 35.6 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.7.

Baye Ndongo leads the Yellow Jackets with 8.1 rebounds per game (66th in college basketball).

North Carolina averages 104.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (49th in college basketball), and gives up 88.6 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

The Yellow Jackets rank 309th in college basketball averaging 91.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 87th, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

