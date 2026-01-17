North Carolina vs Cal College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The California Golden Bears (13-5, 1-4 ACC) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 2-2 ACC) on January 17, 2026 at Haas Pavilion.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Arena: Haas Pavilion

North Carolina vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (57.6%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Saturday's North Carolina-Cal spread (North Carolina -5.5) or total (151.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

North Carolina vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina has covered eight times in 17 games with a spread this season.

Cal has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Cal is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 6-5 ATS record North Carolina racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

In home games last season, the Tar Heels owned a better record against the spread (7-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-8-0).

Last year, the Golden Bears were 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). Away, they were 10-3-0 ATS (.769).

North Carolina has no wins against the spread in conference action this season.

Cal has won once against the spread in ACC play this season.

North Carolina vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has come away with 12 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tar Heels have been a -275 moneyline favorite on 10 occasions this season and won every game.

Cal has won 16.7% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-5).

The Golden Bears have a record of 1-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +220 or longer (20%).

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, North Carolina was 29th in the country on offense (80.7 points scored per game) and 261st on defense (74.7 points allowed).

North Carolina was 105th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.2) and 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2) last season.

With 14.7 assists per game last year, North Carolina was 93rd in college basketball.

With 10.5 turnovers committed per game and 10.2 turnovers forced last year, North Carolina was 120th and 288th in the country, respectively.

Cal averaged 75.6 points per game (129th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while ceding 76.8 points per contest (310th-ranked).

Cal ranked 90th in college basketball with 33.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 217th with 31.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

Cal didn't produce many assists last season, ranking eighth-worst in the nation with 10.5 assists per contest.

Cal was 186th in the country with 11.2 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 184th with 11.2 forced turnovers per game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!