North Alabama vs Austin Peay Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ASUN Tournament

The No. 2 seed North Alabama Lions (22-9, 14-4 ASUN) head into the ASUN tournament against the No. 7 seed Austin Peay Governors (14-18, 8-10 ASUN) on Monday at Flowers Hall, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Arena: Flowers Hall

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Alabama win (91.7%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Monday's North Alabama-Austin Peay spread (North Alabama -12.5) or total (145.5 points).

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Alabama has covered 18 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

Austin Peay has compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread this season.

North Alabama (3-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 12.5 points or more this season (75%) than Austin Peay (2-5) does as a 12.5+-point underdog (28.6%).

Against the spread, the Lions have performed better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 13 home games, and six times in 14 road games.

The Governors have been better against the spread at home (6-5-0) than on the road (6-10-0) this season.

Against the spread, in conference play, North Alabama is 11-6-0 this year.

Austin Peay is 11-8-0 against the spread in ASUN action this year.

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (84.2%) in those contests.

The Lions have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -901 or better.

Austin Peay has gone 8-14 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +590 or longer, the Governors have gone 1-6 (14.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Alabama has a 90% chance of pulling out a win.

North Alabama vs. Austin Peay Head-to-Head Comparison

North Alabama outscores opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 79.3 per game to rank 55th in college basketball while allowing 70.9 per outing to rank 147th in college basketball) and has a +261 scoring differential overall.

Jacari Lane's team-leading 16.9 points per game ranks 118th in college basketball.

Austin Peay has been outscored by 2.6 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 245th in college basketball, while giving up 74.4 per contest, 260th in college basketball) and has a -84 scoring differential.

LJ Thomas paces Austin Peay, averaging 14.3 points per game (336th in college basketball).

The Lions rank 37th in college basketball at 35.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 31.8 their opponents average.

Corneilous Williams paces the team with 8.8 rebounds per game (38th in college basketball play).

The Governors average 29.7 rebounds per game (305th in college basketball) while allowing 33.9 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

Tate McCubbin is 718th in college basketball with 4.7 rebounds per game, leading the Governors.

North Alabama ranks 51st in college basketball by averaging 101.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 118th in college basketball, allowing 90.8 points per 100 possessions.

The Governors average 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (207th in college basketball), and allow 98.0 points per 100 possessions (302nd in college basketball).

