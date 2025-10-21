Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Nico Collins and the Houston Texans will face the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 18th-ranked passing defense in the league (216.6 yards allowed per game).

Nico Collins Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers

Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.53

71.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

With 50.7 fantasy points in 2025 (8.5 per game), Collins is the 29th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 113th overall.

In his last three games, Collins has ammassed 158 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 catches (21 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.6 (7.5 per game) during that period.

Collins has posted 48.2 fantasy points (9.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 41 targets into 23 catches for 314 yards and three TDs.

The peak of Collins' fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, when he tallied 14.4 fantasy points with eight receptions (on 11 targets) for 104 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he tallied just 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

49ers Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The 49ers have allowed just one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

San Francisco has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The 49ers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

