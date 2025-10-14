Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins will match up with the 24th-ranked passing defense of the Seattle Seahawks (235.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 10 p.m. ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Collins worth a look for his next game against the Seahawks? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Collins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nico Collins Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.73

71.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Collins is currently the 23rd-ranked player in fantasy (96th overall), with 48.0 total fantasy points (9.6 per game).

During his last three games Collins has been targeted 22 times, with 16 receptions for 235 yards and two TDs, resulting in 34.3 fantasy points (11.4 per game) during that period.

The high point of Collins' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he caught eight balls on 11 targets for 104 yards with one touchdown, good for 14.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he put up just 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

Seattle has given up two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Seahawks have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Seattle has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Seattle has allowed only one player to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.