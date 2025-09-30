Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Wideout Nico Collins is looking at a matchup versus the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (265.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Houston Texans play the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Collins, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Ravens.

Nico Collins Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 77.28

77.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Collins is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position (86th overall), tallying 36.0 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

In his last three games, Collins has posted 33.5 fantasy points (11.2 per game), as he's converted 26 targets into 15 catches for 235 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Collins' fantasy campaign was a Week 3 outburst versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 14.4 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (2.5 points) in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching three balls for 25 yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Baltimore this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Baltimore has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Ravens have allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.