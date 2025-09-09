Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins will take on the team with last season's 29th-ranked passing defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (243.9 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

For more info on Collins, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Buccaneers.

Thinking about playing Collins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nico Collins Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 15, 2025

September 15, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.27

45.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Collins picked up 142.6 fantasy points (11.9 per game) -- 20th at his position, 84th in the NFL.

In his one game this season so far, Collins had three receptions on five targets, for 25 yards, and ended up with 2.5 fantasy points.

In his best game last year, Collins picked up 21.1 fantasy points -- via 12 receptions, 151 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 4 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, Collins picked up 19.5 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 135 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the season.

Collins accumulated 5.4 fantasy points -- four receptions, 54 yards, on seven targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 11 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

In Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, Collins collected 5.9 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: three receptions, 59 yards, on six targets.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Against Tampa Bay last season, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

12 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Buccaneers last year.

Through the air last season, Tampa Bay allowed at least two passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Last season, the Buccaneers allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Tampa Bay gave up more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

Against the Buccaneers last season, 22 players caught a TD pass.

Looking at pass defense, Tampa Bay allowed five players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Buccaneers allowed only two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Tampa Bay gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

The Buccaneers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just one player last season.

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.