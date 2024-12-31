Nico Collins Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Wideout Nico Collins has a matchup against the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL (177.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Collins for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Titans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Collins vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 80.50

80.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

With 132.8 fantasy points in 2024 (12.1 per game), Collins is the 23rd-ranked player at the WR position and 92nd among all players.

During his last three games Collins has been targeted 22 times, with 14 receptions for 136 yards and two TDs, resulting in 25.6 fantasy points (8.5 per game) during that stretch.

Collins has caught 27 balls (on 42 targets) for 347 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 52.7 fantasy points (10.5 per game) during that period.

The peak of Collins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4, as he put up 21.1 fantasy points by hauling in 12 passes (on 15 targets) for 151 yards and one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nico Collins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys, grabbing four passes on seven targets for 54 yards (5.4 fantasy points).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Tennessee this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 25 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Titans this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

A total of 18 players have run for at least one TD versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

