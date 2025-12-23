Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Wideout Nico Collins is looking at a matchup against the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (179.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Houston Texans meet the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Collins worth a look for his upcoming game against the Chargers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Nico Collins Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.68

74.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Collins is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 54th overall, as he has tallied 149.5 total fantasy points (10.7 per game).

In his last three games, Collins has ammassed 265 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 11 catches (21 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 38.5 (12.8 per game) during that stretch.

Collins has accumulated 60.5 total fantasy points (12.1 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 19 balls (on 34 targets) for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Collins' fantasy season came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, when he tallied 20.5 fantasy points with three receptions (on four targets) for 85 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he tallied just 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only three players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chargers have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just three players this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed just three players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this season.

