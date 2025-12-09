Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Wideout Nico Collins is looking at a matchup versus the 20th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (224.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Houston Texans meet the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Collins' next game against the Cardinals, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Nico Collins Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.02

67.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Collins has compiled 123.1 fantasy points in 2025 (10.3 per game), which ranks him seventh at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 57 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Collins has tallied 274 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 12 catches (21 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 34.1 (11.4 per game) during that period.

Collins has been targeted 46 times, with 28 receptions for 502 yards and one TD, during his last five games, resulting in 64.9 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Collins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, as he put up 16.5 fantasy points by grabbing five passes (on 10 targets) for 98 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nico Collins delivered his worst fantasy point total of the campaign (2.5 points) in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching three balls for 25 yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has given up more than 300 yards passing to just one player this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Arizona this season.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

