Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins will take on the 12th-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (205.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Collins a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chiefs? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Collins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nico Collins Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.57

64.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

With 111.0 fantasy points this season (10.1 per game), Collins is the 10th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 64th among all players.

During his last three games Collins has been targeted 23 times, with 17 receptions for 245 yards and one TD, leading to 37.2 fantasy points (12.4 per game) during that stretch.

Collins has been targeted 49 times, with 31 receptions for 456 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 60.3 fantasy points (12.1 per game) during that period.

The peak of Collins' fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts last week, when he compiled 16.5 fantasy points with seven rushing yards and one TD on one carry. As a receiver, he reeled in five balls (on 10 targets) for 98 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, grabbing three passes on five targets for 25 yards (2.5 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed four players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this season.

Kansas City has allowed only two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one TD against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.