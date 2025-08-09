FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Nico Collins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Nico Collins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Nico Collins picked up 142.6 fantasy points last season, 20th among all NFL wide receivers. The Houston Texans WR is currently the seventh-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Nico Collins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Collins' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points142.68420
2025 Projected Fantasy Points163.3498

Nico Collins 2024 Game-by-Game

Collins accumulated 21.1 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 151 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Colts11.7861170
Week 2Bears19.51081351
Week 3@Vikings8.6104860
Week 4Jaguars21.115121511
Week 5Bills13.822781
Week 11@Cowboys5.474540
Week 12Titans15.295921

Nico Collins vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Collins' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Nico Collins99681006713
Tank Dell815166738
Dalton Schultz855353227
Christian Kirk472737915

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

