Nico Collins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Nico Collins picked up 142.6 fantasy points last season, 20th among all NFL wide receivers. The Houston Texans WR is currently the seventh-most popular player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Nico Collins Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Collins' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 142.6 84 20 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 163.3 49 8

Nico Collins 2024 Game-by-Game

Collins accumulated 21.1 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 151 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11.7 8 6 117 0 Week 2 Bears 19.5 10 8 135 1 Week 3 @Vikings 8.6 10 4 86 0 Week 4 Jaguars 21.1 15 12 151 1 Week 5 Bills 13.8 2 2 78 1 Week 11 @Cowboys 5.4 7 4 54 0 Week 12 Titans 15.2 9 5 92 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Nico Collins vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans ran 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 19th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Collins' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Nico Collins 99 68 1006 7 13 Tank Dell 81 51 667 3 8 Dalton Schultz 85 53 532 2 7 Christian Kirk 47 27 379 1 5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Nico Collins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.