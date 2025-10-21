Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Nick Chubb and the Houston Texans will play the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 12th-ranked rushing defense in the league (100.9 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Chubb, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the 49ers.

Nick Chubb Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers

Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.36

46.36 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.72

7.72 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Chubb has produced 42.6 fantasy points in 2025 (7.1 per game), which ranks him 38th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 146 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Chubb has put up 19.4 fantasy points (6.5 per game), running for 124 yards and scoring one touchdown on 29 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 10 yards on three grabs (six targets) as a pass-catcher.

Chubb has generated 36.6 fantasy points (7.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 205 yards with two touchdowns on 50 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 41 yards on eight grabs (12 targets).

The peak of Chubb's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, when he racked up 13.2 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 43 rushing yards on 12 carries (3.6 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nick Chubb let down his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks last week, when he mustered only 1.1 fantasy points (5 carries, 16 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The 49ers have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The 49ers have allowed two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

San Francisco has allowed only one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the 49ers this season.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus San Francisco this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The 49ers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.