Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Running back Nick Chubb faces a matchup versus the second-ranked rushing defense in the league (79 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Houston Texans take on the Seattle Seahawks, Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Chubb worth a look for his upcoming game against the Seahawks? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Nick Chubb Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks

Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 10 p.m.

10 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.85

43.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.67

7.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Chubb is currently the 32nd-ranked player in fantasy (129th overall), with 41.5 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

During his last three games, Chubb has 22.3 total fantasy points (7.4 per game), toting the ball 33 times for 146 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 17 yards on five catches (seven targets).

The highlight of Chubb's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he went off for two catches and 29 receiving yards (13.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Nick Chubb's game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 4.0 fantasy points. He ran for 38 yards on nine carries on the day with three catches for two yards.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Seahawks have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

Seattle has allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have caught a TD pass against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Seahawks' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing TD to only one player this season.

The Seahawks have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

