Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Nick Chubb and the Houston Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 27th-ranked run defense (141.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Chubb for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and information for you below.

Nick Chubb Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.71

34.71 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.89

3.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

With 29.4 fantasy points in 2025 (7.4 per game), Chubb is the 32nd-ranked player at the RB position and 118th among all players.

During his last three games, Chubb has 23.4 total fantasy points (7.8 per game), toting the ball 34 times for 128 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 46 yards on seven catches (eight targets).

The high point of Chubb's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, as he posted 13.2 fantasy points by reeling in two passes (on two targets) for 29 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Nick Chubb delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (4.0 points) in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for 38 yards on nine carries with three catches for two yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has not allowed more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

The Ravens have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this year.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb?