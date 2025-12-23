Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Running back Nick Chubb is looking at a matchup versus the 10th-ranked run defense in the league (103.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Houston Texans play the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Considering Chubb for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Chargers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Nick Chubb Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 27, 2025

December 27, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.19

56.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

0.31 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.51

7.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Chubb is currently the 45th-ranked player in fantasy (176th overall), with 75.2 total fantasy points (5.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Chubb has generated 13.9 fantasy points (4.6 per game) as he's scampered for 70 yards and scored one touchdown on 16 attempts.

Chubb has 17.1 total fantasy points (3.4 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 25 times for 103 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added eight yards on two catches (four targets).

The high point of Chubb's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, as he tallied 13.2 fantasy points by rushing for 43 yards and one TD on 12 attempts. In the receiving game, he caught two passes on two targets for 29 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Nick Chubb delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (0.3 points) in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs, running for three yards on one carry.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more passing TDs to only three opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed only three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chargers have given up a touchdown catch by 13 players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

A total of Four players have run for more than one touchdown against the Chargers this year.

