Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Nick Chubb and the Houston Texans will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL (118.9 yards conceded per game).

Is Chubb a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Raiders? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Nick Chubb Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.37

29.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.24

0.24 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.15

4.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

With 71.0 fantasy points this season (5.5 per game), Chubb is the 44th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 173rd among all players.

In his last three games, Chubb has put up 11.2 fantasy points (3.7 per game), rushing for 53 yards and scoring one touchdown on 16 carries.

Chubb has 18.1 total fantasy points (3.6 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 24 times for 117 yards with one touchdown. As a receiver, he has added four yards on two catches (four targets).

The high point of Chubb's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, as he tallied 13.2 fantasy points by running for 43 yards and one TD on 12 attempts. In the passing game, he grabbed two passes on two targets for 29 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nick Chubb stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs, running one time for three yards (0.3 fantasy points).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed only two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown reception by 20 players this year.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only two players this season.

The Raiders have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Raiders have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

