Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Nick Chubb and the Houston Texans will face the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 19th-ranked rushing defense in the league (123.1 yards conceded per game).

With Chubb's next game against the Cardinals, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Nick Chubb Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.80

38.80 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.43

4.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

With 71.0 fantasy points in 2025 (5.5 per game), Chubb is the 41st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 163rd overall.

During his last three games, Chubb has delivered 11.2 total fantasy points (3.7 per game), running the ball 16 times for 53 yards and one score.

Chubb has amassed 18.1 fantasy points (3.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 117 yards with one touchdown on 24 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed four yards on two receptions (four targets).

The peak of Chubb's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, when he posted 13.2 fantasy points with two receptions (on two targets) for 29 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Nick Chubb's matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs last week was his worst of the year, as he posted just 0.3 fantasy points. He ran for three yards on one carry on the day.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have given up at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Arizona has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Arizona has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players this season.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD against the Cardinals this year.

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.