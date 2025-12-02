Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb will take on the ninth-ranked rushing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (100.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Chubb for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Nick Chubb Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.49

35.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.63

8.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

With 70.7 fantasy points in 2025 (5.9 per game), Chubb is the 38th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 152nd overall.

During his last three games, Chubb has delivered 12.6 total fantasy points (4.2 per game), rushing the ball 18 times for 67 yards and one score.

Chubb has posted 21.2 fantasy points (4.2 per game) over his last five games, running for 148 yards with one touchdown on 34 carries. He has also contributed four yards on two catches (four targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Chubb's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he posted 13.2 fantasy points (12 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 29 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Nick Chubb disappointed his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, when he mustered only 1.1 fantasy points (5 carries, 16 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

Kansas City has allowed four players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up three or more passing TDs to only one opposing QB this season.

A total of two players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this season.

Kansas City has given up at least two receiving TDs to only one player this year.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this year.

