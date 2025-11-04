Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Running back Nick Chubb is looking at a matchup against the third-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (86.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, when his Houston Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Chubb for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Jaguars? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Nick Chubb Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.66

48.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.68

3.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Chubb is currently the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (149th overall), tallying 52.9 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Chubb has generated 11.4 fantasy points (3.8 per game) as he's run for 106 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 33 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed eight yards on three catches (five targets).

Chubb has posted 29.7 fantasy points (5.9 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 214 yards with one touchdown on 57 carries. He has also contributed 23 yards on five catches (eight targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Chubb's fantasy season came against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, when he posted 13.2 fantasy points with two receptions (on two targets) for 29 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Nick Chubb disappointed his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, when he managed only 1.1 fantasy points (5 carries, 16 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Jacksonville has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Jaguars have allowed two players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Jacksonville has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Jaguars have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Jacksonville has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus Jacksonville this season.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Jaguars this year.

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb?