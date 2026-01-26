NFL Game Recaps - Box Scores, Highlights & Analysis
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 10 catches, TD in NFC Championship Game win over Rams
Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 153 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27.
What It Means
The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Davante Adams has four catches, TD in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks
Davante Adams caught four passes on six targets for 89 yards and one touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27.
What It Means
The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.
Jake Bobo has one catch, TD in NFC Championship Game win over Rams
Jake Bobo caught one pass on two targets for 17 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27.
What It Means
The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Sam Darnold throws for for 346 yards, three TDs in NFC Championship Game win over Rams
Sam Darnold went 25-for-36 (69.4%) for 346 yards with three touchdown passes against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He ran for nine yards on three carries.
What It Means
The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Cooper Kupp has four catches, TD in NFC Championship Game win over Rams
Cooper Kupp caught four passes on six targets for 36 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27.
What It Means
The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Matthew Stafford throws for for 374 yards, three TDs in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks
Matthew Stafford went 22-for-35 (62.9%) for 374 yards with three touchdown passes against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He ran for 16 yards on two carries.
What It Means
The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.
Blake Corum runs for 55 yards in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks
Blake Corum ran for 55 yards on nine carries against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He caught all three passes that came his way for 24 yards.
What It Means
The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.
Kyren Williams runs for 39 yards in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks
Kyren Williams ran for 39 yards on 10 carries against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He caught both passes that came his way for 22 yards and one touchdown.
What It Means
The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.
Kenneth Walker III runs for 62 yards, TD in NFC Championship Game win over Rams
Kenneth Walker III ran for 62 yards on 19 carries and scored one rushing TD against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He caught all four passes that came his way for 49 yards.
What It Means
The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Puka Nacua has nine catches, TD in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks
Puka Nacua caught nine passes on 14 targets for 165 yards and one touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He ran for four yards on one carry.
What It Means
The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.