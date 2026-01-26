FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL Game Recaps - Box Scores, Highlights & Analysis

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Seattle Seahawks • #11 WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 10 catches, TD in NFC Championship Game win over Rams

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes on 12 targets for 153 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27.

What It Means

The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Written by Data Skrive on
Davante Adams
Los Angeles Rams

Davante Adams

Los Angeles Rams • #17 WR

Davante Adams has four catches, TD in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks

Davante Adams caught four passes on six targets for 89 yards and one touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27.

What It Means

The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.

Written by Data Skrive on
Jake Bobo
Seattle Seahawks

Jake Bobo

Seattle Seahawks • #19 WR

Jake Bobo has one catch, TD in NFC Championship Game win over Rams

Jake Bobo caught one pass on two targets for 17 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27.

What It Means

The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks • #14 QB

Sam Darnold throws for for 346 yards, three TDs in NFC Championship Game win over Rams

Sam Darnold went 25-for-36 (69.4%) for 346 yards with three touchdown passes against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He ran for nine yards on three carries.

What It Means

The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cooper Kupp
Seattle Seahawks

Cooper Kupp

Seattle Seahawks • #10 WR

Cooper Kupp has four catches, TD in NFC Championship Game win over Rams

Cooper Kupp caught four passes on six targets for 36 yards and one touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27.

What It Means

The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams • #9 QB

Matthew Stafford throws for for 374 yards, three TDs in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks

Matthew Stafford went 22-for-35 (62.9%) for 374 yards with three touchdown passes against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He ran for 16 yards on two carries.

What It Means

The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.

Written by Data Skrive on
Blake Corum
Los Angeles Rams

Blake Corum

Los Angeles Rams • #22 RB

Blake Corum runs for 55 yards in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks

Blake Corum ran for 55 yards on nine carries against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He caught all three passes that came his way for 24 yards.

What It Means

The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams

Los Angeles Rams • #23 RB

Kyren Williams runs for 39 yards in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks

Kyren Williams ran for 39 yards on 10 carries against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He caught both passes that came his way for 22 yards and one touchdown.

What It Means

The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kenneth Walker III
Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker III

Seattle Seahawks • #9 RB

Kenneth Walker III runs for 62 yards, TD in NFC Championship Game win over Rams

Kenneth Walker III ran for 62 yards on 19 carries and scored one rushing TD against the Los Angeles Rams as the Seattle Seahawks won the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He caught all four passes that came his way for 49 yards.

What It Means

The Seahawks advance to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Written by Data Skrive on
Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams • #12 WR

Puka Nacua has nine catches, TD in NFC Championship Game loss to Seahawks

Puka Nacua caught nine passes on 14 targets for 165 yards and one touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks as the Los Angeles Rams lost the NFC Championship Game 31-27. He ran for four yards on one carry.

What It Means

The Rams' season ends with the NFC Champonship Game loss.

Written by Data Skrive on

