NFL Week 13 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 13's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 13 Predictions

Bears at Lions Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -14.5

Total Prediction: 51.3

Betting Odds

Thoughts: I don't have a great sample in my model of teams being favored this heavily, so I'm not itchy to bet the Detroit Lions' spread. I do like the over, though, as it gets me exposure to Caleb Williams, who has stacked back-to-back solid games.

Giants at Cowboys Prediction

Spread Prediction: Cowboys -3.1

Total Prediction: 39.1

Betting Odds

Dolphins at Packers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Packers -3.7

Total Prediction: 44.5

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Slightly elevated winds paired with two teams with underwhelming pace and decent defenses is what leads me to back the under.

Raiders at Chiefs Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -13.4

Total Prediction: 48.7

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Model appears to be expecting more out of the Las Vegas Raiders' offense than the market. Still prefer the full game over because Patrick Mahomes' recent efficiency uptick seems sticky to me.

Chargers at Falcons Prediction

Spread Prediction: Falcons -1.9

Total Prediction: 47.1

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Model views these two teams as relatively even with a slight lean toward the Los Angeles Chargers. But once you give the Atlanta Falcons a bye and homefield advantage, I'm comfortable with their moneyline.

Steelers at Bengals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bengals -2.9

Total Prediction: 45.6

Betting Odds

Cardinals at Vikings Prediction

Spread Prediction: Vikings -4.8

Total Prediction: 47.4

Betting Odds

Colts at Patriots Prediction

Spread Prediction: Colts -2.1

Total Prediction: 41.5

Betting Odds

Seahawks at Jets Prediction

Spread Prediction: Jets -2.2

Total Prediction: 41.2

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Yarf. This is even after giving the Seattle Seahawks' defense a decent bump. It's a "do as I say, not as I do" scenario where I took the New York Jets' moneyline but can't recommend you do the same.

Titans at Commanders Prediction

Spread Prediction: Commanders -9.1

Total Prediction: 46.3

Betting Odds

Thoughts: I've put in downgrades for the Washington Commanders with Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler, and right tackle Andrew Wylie all banged up but am still above market. This is partly that the model hasn't fully divested from the Commanders, but it also just can't buy the Tennessee Titans due to their poor passing offense.

Texans at Jaguars Prediction

Spread Prediction: Texans -3.6

Total Prediction: 43.3

Betting Odds

Thoughts: This currently projects Trevor Lawrence as in for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rams at Saints Prediction

Spread Prediction: Saints -1.1

Total Prediction: 49.2

Betting Odds

Thoughts: I doubted the model when it said to back the New Orleans Saints before their bye, and they romped there. I still think it's too high on them, but...

Buccaneers at Panthers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bucs -8.5

Total Prediction: 48.5

Betting Odds

Thoughts: I kinda just think the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a good football team? I don't mind going back to the well even with Bryce Young showing life last week.

Eagles at Ravens Prediction

Spread Prediction: Ravens -4.7

Total Prediction: 52.7

Betting Odds

Thoughts: The Philadelphia Eagles are scary right now, but so are the Baltimore Ravens. I agree with the model that the Ravens are the right side here.

49ers at Bills Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bills -4.9

Total Prediction: 48.6

Betting Odds

Thoughts: Currently projecting Brock Purdy as in but absolutely will not bet this until we get a better read on him, Trent Williams, and Nick Bosa.

Browns at Broncos Prediction

Spread Prediction: Broncos -6.8

Total Prediction: 42.5

Betting Odds

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.