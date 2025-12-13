Nets vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 14

Nets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Sunday, December 14, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-15) are only 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a six-game road losing streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (6-18) on Sunday, December 14, 2025 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on YES and FDSWI. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

Nets vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -1.5 217.5 -130 +110

Nets vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (59.6%)

Nets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are 12-14-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 10-11-3 this season.

Bucks games have gone over the total 11 times out of 24 chances this season.

Nets games this season have hit the over 41.7% of the time (10 out of 24 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Milwaukee has played better at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and four times in 11 road games.

In terms of over/unders, the Bucks hit the over more consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total seven times in 15 opportunities this season (46.7%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

Brooklyn's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (4-7-1). Away, it is .500 (6-4-2).

Nets games have finished above the over/under 41.7% of the time both at home (five of 12) and away (five of 12) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 17.2 points, 4.1 boards and 6 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Turner is averaging 12.3 points, 5.6 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Bobby Portis is averaging 12 points, 5.8 boards and 1.3 assists.

AJ Green's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.8 boards and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 48.5% from downtown (third in league), with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in NBA).

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averages 26.3 points, 7.4 boards and 3.2 assists. He is also sinking 50.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per contest (second in league).

The Nets are getting 13.6 points, 7.8 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Nic Claxton.

Noah Clowney's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Terance Mann averages 8.6 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

Egor Demin averages 8.1 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists. He is draining 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

