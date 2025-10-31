NFL Expert Best Bets, Predictions, and Player Props for Week 9

Each week throughout the NFL season, the staff here at FanDuel Research will bring you their three favorite bets on the board -- one side, one total, and one player prop from the NFL betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

They'll also share some insight into one of the picks to provide you with reasoning as to why they're on that bet.

Here's what our staff likes for this week.

Note: All odds come from the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Betting lines and our NFL projections may change after this article is published.

NFL Expert Picks for Week 9

Spread/Moneyline: Bengals Moneyline (+120)

Moneyline Cincinnati Bengals Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Colts Over 26.5 Points (-122)

IND Colts Alternate Total Over (26.5) Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Though the Pittsburgh Steelers might be able to keep pace, the Indianapolis Colts’ offense is first in numberFire’s schedule-adjusted passing, rush, and overall rankings -- in some cases by a mile. Pittsburgh’s D crumbled to 24th in those same rankings with another showing of minimal resistance on Sunday night. On the right side of a key scoring outcome (27), I have to back this juggernaut offense to keep rolling. They’re simply too versatile.

Player Prop: Christian McCaffrey Over 130.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-118)

Christian McCaffrey - Rushing + Receiving Yds Christian McCaffrey Over Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread/Moneyline: Panthers +13.5 (-115)

Spread Carolina Panthers Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Broncos-Texans Under 40.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Under Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Keon Coleman Over 40.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Keon Coleman - Receiving Yds Keon Coleman Over Nov 2 9:26pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Coleman has been a ghost since his huge Week 1 outburst, going for more than 30 yards just once over the past six games. That's dropped his receiving yards prop to a pretty low number, and I'm interested. Coleman is still playing a lot of snaps, leading Buffalo's receivers in snaps in two straight games, including playing 16 more snaps than any other Bills WR last week. In what should be a shootout against the Chiefs, Coleman can go for 41-plus yards.

Spread/Moneyline: Patriots -5.5 (-105)

Spread New England Patriots Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Saints-Rams Over 43.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Nov 2 9:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A poor Saints team that will now turn the keys of their offense to rookie Tyler Shough is the main worry here, but this isn't a big number to reach, and the Rams should be able to do a lot of the heavy lifting. Los Angeles is eighth in schedule-adjusted offense, is coming off a bye, and will have a healthy Puka Nacua back. This matchup also projects to be the week's fastest in average offensive pace. If New Orleans isn't a complete zero on offense, these teams ought to be able to go over this line.

Player Prop: Sam Darnold Over 240.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Sam Darnold - Passing Yds Sam Darnold Over Nov 3 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Spread/Moneyline: Packers -13.5 (-105)

Spread Green Bay Packers Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Seahawks-Commanders Under 48.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Under Nov 3 1:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Christian McCaffrey Over 5.5 Receptions (-125)

Christian McCaffrey - Total Receptions Christian McCaffrey Over Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

McCaffrey has been one of the most-targeted players in football this season, even relative to wide receivers. He ranks 17th among all pass catchers in target share (25.9%) and sixth in receptions per game (7.1), pacing the Niners in both statistics. That's helped him record at least 6 receptions in seven of eight games on the year, showing value in him to go over 5.5 receptions against the Giants in what's expected to be a back-and-forth game.

Spread/Moneyline: Patriots -5.5 (-105)

Spread New England Patriots Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Colts-Steelers Over 50.5 (-104)

Total Match Points Over Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Nico Collins Any Time Touchdown (+145)

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Nico Collins +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Collins has scored a touchdown in 10 of his last 15 home games with C.J. Stroud under center and is enjoying a 24.1% target share and 25.0% red zone target share this season. The Denver Broncos are undoubtedly a tough foe, but that's baked into these touchdown odds, and the secondary could struggle on the road with Pat Surtain II sidelined. Plus, a 1.5-point spread tells us Stroud and company may need to pass throughout this contest.

Spread/Moneyline: Broncos Moneyline (+108)

Moneyline Denver Broncos Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Bears-Bengals Over 50.5 (-120)

Total Match Points Over Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Kimani Vidal Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Kimani Vidal - Rushing Yds Kimani Vidal Over Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Since taking over as the Los Angeles Chargers' lead running back in Week 6, Kimani Vidal has a 69.4% snap share while totaling 24.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game. When game scripts have allowed the Bolts to run the rock in Week 6 and 8, Vidal posted 20.5 carries and 120.5 rushing yards per game. Week 7 brought only 20 rushing yards, but L.A. trailed by double-digits for most of the game. The Chargers should be in a positive game script as 9.5-point favorites against the Tennessee Titans, who have the sixth-worst schedule-adjusted rush defense while ceding 4.9 yards per carry (seventh-most).

Spread/Moneyline: 49ers -2.5 (-115)

Spread San Francisco 49ers Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Saints-Rams Over 43.5 (-110)

Total Match Points Over Nov 2 9:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Alec Pierce Over 42.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Alec Pierce - Receiving Yds Alec Pierce Over Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Pierce is seeing plenty of playing time as an outside receiver for the Colts, earning the second-highest route rate (78.3%), third-highest target share (18.1%), and highest air yards share (46.4%) in the offense. Along with Pierce totaling 48-plus receiving yards in five of his six outings this season, the Steelers are 28th in target rate (21.0%) and 24th in yards per route run allowed (1.71) to wideouts entering Week 9.

Spread/Moneyline: Lions -8.5 (-112)

Spread Detroit Lions Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Total: Panthers-Packers Over 43.5 (-115)

Total Match Points Over Nov 2 6:01pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Player Prop: Mack Hollins Any Time Touchdown (+500)

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mack Hollins +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Hollins' role has shot up the past two weeks as he has played more than 66% of the snaps in both. Last week, he led the Patriots with seven targets, one of which was in the red zone. Hollins' NFL calling cards are his run-blocking and his ability to convert in close; one of those led to an expanded role, and I'm expecting the latter to come into play soon. Hollins is +370 to score in my any time touchdown model.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.