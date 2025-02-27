New York Jets Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The New York Jets, as of Feb. 27, are +17000 to win the Super Bowl, the fourth-worst odds in the league.

Jets Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +17000 (Bet $100 to win $17,000)

Jets Stats Insights (2024)

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jets were a top-five unit last season, ranking third-best by giving up only 313.8 yards per game. They ranked 24th on offense (310.3 yards per game).

The Jets averaged 19.9 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 24th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked 20th, allowing 23.8 points per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, New York was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 192.6 passing yards per game. It ranked 16th on offense (218.5 passing yards per game).

The Jets ranked second-worst in rushing offense (91.8 rushing yards per game) last season, but they played better on defense, ranking 17th with 121.1 rushing yards allowed per contest.

New York averaged a 39.5% third-down conversion rate on offense (14th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 16th on the other side of the ball with a 38.6% third-down conversion rate allowed.

Last season, the Jets accumulated 5.2 yards per play on offense (18th in the league), while sporting the third-best yards per play on defense in the NFL (5.0).

New York had the 16th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at -2, forcing 17 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 19 times (11th in NFL).

Jets Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team Jamin Davis LB 8 Vikings Phidarian Mathis DT 10 Commanders

